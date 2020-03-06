Pastor and wife jailed for historical child abuse

A man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison after being found guilty of historical sex offences committed while he was a pastor in Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Michael Oluronbi, a self-proclaimed pastor and pharmacist, was convicted of rape and sexual assault against six young girls and the sexual assault of a boy.
His wife, Juliana Oluronbi, was also found guilty of two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a child and one count of aiding and abetting the rape of an adult. She was sentenced to 11 years.