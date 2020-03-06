Four men have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a crime group suspected of transporting migrants from the continent into the UK in the back of lorries.

The arrests followed the discovery of 10 migrants in a lorry carrying a load of tyres near Ghent in Belgium on Thursday 5 March. The migrants, believed to be two adults and eight juveniles, are thought to be from south east Asia.

The Belgian authorities were acting on information from the NCA, and arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Glasgow.

NCA officers then arrested three further men, two in Dover, Irish nationals aged 39 and 48, on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration. A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, today (Friday 6 March).

All three are now in custody being questioned by NCA investigators, while officers have also carried out searches at properties in Northern Ireland and Kent. At an address in Kent two suspected firearms were seized.