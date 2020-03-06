Fire crews called to Palace of Westminster after smoke is seen issuing from the building

A number of fire crews have been scrambled to the Palace of Westminster in the City of London after smoke has been seen issuing from the building.

A number of fire appliances have been seen on St Margarets Street in Westminster after being called just after 9am on Friday morning.

The Palace is part of a massive refurbishment project that has been dogged with years of delays

Built in 1870, the palace, a grade-one listed landmark, is considered to be a serious fire risk. It is riddled with lethal electrics, leaky pipes and roofs, asbestos, rodents — and the occasional lump of falling masonry. The building caught fire 40 times between 2008 and 2012 and requires a permanent fire safety team to patrol the building.

It has not yet been confirmed what the cause of the smoke is and investigations are continuing.

