Home » Fire crews called to Palace of Westminster after smoke is seen issuing from the building
Fire Crew Called To Palace Of Westminster After Smoke Is Seen Issuing From The Building
Fire Crew Called To Palace Of Westminster After Smoke Is Seen Issuing From The Building

Fire crews called to Palace of Westminster after smoke is seen issuing from the building

6th March 2020
1 Min Read

A number of fire crews have been scrambled to the Palace of Westminster in the City of London after smoke has been seen issuing from the building.

A number of fire appliances have been seen on St Margarets Street in Westminster after being called just after 9am on Friday morning.

The Palace is part of a massive refurbishment project that has been dogged with years of delays

Built in 1870, the palace, a grade-one listed landmark, is considered to be a serious fire risk. It is riddled with lethal electrics, leaky pipes and roofs, asbestos, rodents — and the occasional lump of falling masonry. The building caught fire 40 times between 2008 and 2012 and requires a permanent fire safety team to patrol the building. 

It has not yet been confirmed what the cause of the smoke is and investigations are continuing.

More to follow

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures