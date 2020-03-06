Home » Detectives investigating a robbery in Orpington in which a puppy was stolen have charged a man
Detectives investigating a robbery in Orpington in which a puppy was stolen have charged a man

6th March 2020
Detectives investigating a robbery in Orpington in which a puppy was stolen have charged a man.

Francis Zeta, of High Street, Plaistow E13, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Thursday, 5 March.

He has this evening been charged and remanded, and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 7 March.

An investigation was launched on Tuesday, 3 March, after a man reported that his puppy, Spot, had been stolen in Lullingstone Crescent.

Spot was located after he was found wandering in the street, and has been returned to his owners.

