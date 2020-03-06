Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward after a woman was shot in Walthamstow.

Police were called at approximately 11.40pm on Tuesday, 3 March to reports of shots fired in Banbury Road, E17.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

A 30-year-old woman was found with gunshot injuries. She was taken to hospital, where her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

It is believed the suspect or suspects fired from the street through the victim’s front door, striking her.

At this time there have been no arrests.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could assist police are asked to call 101 ref CAD 8671/03MAR