A serving Met Police officer, who was arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation, has been released on bai

A serving Met Police officer, who was arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation, has been released on bail.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the officer – a 21-year-old police constable who works on the North Area Basic Command Unit, within Frontline Policing – at an address in north London on 5 March. He was taken to a south London police station, and has subsequently been released on police bail until a date in late March pending further enquiries.

The arrest relates to suspected membership of a proscribed organisation linked to right wing terrorism.

Officers also carried out searches at the address in north London, which are now complete.

Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed and the officer has been suspended. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as a mandatory referral.

Whilst this remains an ongoing investigation, at this time there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to wider public safety in relation to this matter.