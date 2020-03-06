A person who is believed to live in Southend has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The man has a child at Belfairs Academy, although the child has not tested positive for the virus.

Acting on official advice, the man’s family are now self-isolating as a precaution.

Public Health England have told the school that they do not need to take any further action at this time.

Meanwhile, people in Southend have been panic-buying toilet rolls and soaps, leading to shortages in supermarkets. The government say there is no need to panic buy any products.