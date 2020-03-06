A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed on a night out with friend

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed on a night out with friends.

Homicide detectives investigating the fatal stabbing have named the victim as Archie Beston from Barnes.

Police were called at around 03:40hrs on Saturday, 29 February, to reports of an incident in Wood Street, Kingston.

Archie was found at the scene suffering from a stab injury.

Officers administered first aid and Archie was taken by LAS to a west London hospital. He was pronounced dead today, Friday, 6 March.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the attack. Two were subsequently charged.

Aged 20, was arrested on Saturday, 29 February. He was charged with possession of points and blades, and affray. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 March.

Aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, 29 February. He has since been bailed to return later this month.

Aged 20, was arrested on Sunday 1 March. He was subsequently charged with GBH and dangerous driving. He attended Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 March and was granted bail to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 March.

Aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of affray on 29 February. There is no further action against him.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command who are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or who has images or footage of the incident, to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the investigation, said: “Archie’s family have been left utterly devastated by the sudden loss of their son, who was very much loved and had his whole life ahead of him. We know that there are a number of people who witnessed the incident outside John Lewis in Kingston on the early hours on Saturday morning. I am urging anyone who has any information or mobile phone footage to come forward so we can identify those who committed this horrendous attack.

Sally Benatar, the South West Commander, said: “This is a senseless and tragic loss of a young life and my thoughts are with Archie’s family and friends at this very sad time. We are determined to work with our communities and local partners to do everything we can to take weapons off the streets of south west London and to prevent violence in all its forms.”

Archie’s family said: “Archie was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a family boy, so happy and loved to enjoy life. He was sweet natured and popular, he had no enemies and always helped anyone. He planned to travel the world and go to Ibiza to work this summer, he couldn’t wait. Anyone who knew Archie would know that he has never been in any trouble or known to the police, and tragically he appears to have been in the wrong place at the wrong time on the early hours of Saturday morning. He was so innocent. Please, if anyone has any information to help the police investigate what has happened, please come forward. He was our whole world.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

+ Do you know someone who is carrying a knife? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.