Police are continuing to appeal for information to help locate a missing man from Ashford.

Jason Peterson was last seen in Ashford on Tuesday 18 February 2020 and officers would like to ensure he is safe and well.

As part of continuing enquiries to find him, it has been established the 50-year-old has links to Dover and Whitstable as well as the Victoria area of central London.

Jason is described as white, and clean-shaven with short dark hair. He also wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded coat and may be carrying a small, grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 18-0466.