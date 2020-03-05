Man who carried out brutal attack is jailed for 14 years

A drug dealer who bullied, intimidated and brutally attacked a man in the weeks leading up to his death has been jailed.

Mohammed Faisal Ubaid of Denver Road, was sentenced to 14 years and two months in prison at Manchester Minshull Street, Crown Court today (Thursday 5 March 2020) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of John Rimmer and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

On 3 September 2019, just one day before the fatal attack, CCTV footage taken from a camera outside Ubaid’s house showed him repeatedly pointing a finger at John Rimmer in an angry and accusing way. Witnesses also told detectives that John had previously been assaulted by Ubaid, showing significant bruising to his face.

The following day, CCTV revealed John entering Ubaid’s house on Denver Road. The only other person present in the house was Ubaid. Later that day, police found that Ubaid made several calls to a man who eventually arrived just after 8pm and was then seen on CCTV carrying the unconscious body of John Rimmer to his car. The man then drove John Rimmer’s battered body to the Rochdale Infirmary, leaving him in the care of medical staff there.

Rimmer was unconscious and unresponsive after suffering from a severe brain injury. He was transferred to Royal Oldham Hospital where he sadly died on Friday 6 September 2019.

Officers immediately launched a murder investigation; and after releasing the CCTV footage of John Rimmer’s last ever movements and encounter with Ubaid police arrested him on suspicion of murder on Thursday 12 September 2019.

After the incident Ubaid’s blood stained trainers were seized and examined by specialist officers. Evidence suggested that DNA came from that of John Rimmer.

Ubaid was later charged with murder on 16 September 2019.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learnt from the community that John Rimmer had described himself as running ‘for Cabs’ (a nickname used for Ubaid). It was therefore alleged in court that Ubaid had employed John Rimmer to deliver class A drugs on his behalf. Text messages from the mobile phone of Ubaid to John Rimmer clearly showed they were working together to sell drugs. The language and shorthand used in the text was familiar to police officers trained specifically to deal with drug offending.

Further enquiries led detectives to pursue the hypothesis that prior to John’s death, Ubaid had believed he was stealing drugs from him.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Larkin, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “John’s family described him as straightforward and honest man who simply knew his role in life was to share love for everything with everyone who walked by his side. His death has shocked and saddened them in the worst possible way and our thoughts are with John’s family at this difficult time.

“Ubaid’s relentless bullying and intimidation of John eventually led to his untimely death and after realising John was seriously injured he got others involved to hide his fatal attack.

“His actions were heartless and brutal, but thankfully CCTV footage of the events leading up to and after the attack significantly helped to put this violent man behind bars.

“I would like to thank the community for their support, throughout what has been a difficult investigation – particularly the witnesses who offered to give evidence in court. Without their bravery and courage the defendant would not have pleaded guilty and we are indebted to their courage.

“I hope this result gives John’s family some comfort as they come to terms with their loss and also goes to show others the consequences of dealing drugs and the impact it can have on people’s lives.”