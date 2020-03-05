Suspected thief charged with offences in Canterbury and Folkestone

A suspected shoplifter is to appear in court charged with thefts from stores in Canterbury and Folkestone.

Leeroy Washington, 44, and of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday 27 February 2020 with stealing a bottle of pink gin from Waitrose, Canterbury on 7 February; four bottles of pink gin from Waitrose, Canterbury on 8 February; two bottles of Grey Goose vodka from Waitrose, Canterbury on 17 February; cider from Sainsbury’s, Canterbury, on 20 February; and a speaker and toiletries from Sainsbury’s, Folkestone on 26 February.

On Friday 28 February Mr Washington was charged with stealing six bottles of alcohol from Marks and Spencer on 1 October 2019; assaulting a police officer on 10 October 2019; causing criminal damage to a shop window on 19 February; and the theft of earrings from Claire’s Accessories on 7 February, which were all reported to have taken place in Canterbury.

He appeared at Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 February where he was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Thanet Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.