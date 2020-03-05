Teenager carrying a Knife and Drugs arrested in front of school children in shopping centre

This afternoon A boy aged 15 was arrested by a local officer on suspicion of possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon reported to be a knife in the Meridian Center, Peacehaven.

He was arrested just after the local Secondary school finished and was in the vicinity of around 50 school children sheltering from the rain in the shopping center.

The arrest was made by the Sussex PC with the assistance of 2 new local PCSO’s

Police advise he is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.