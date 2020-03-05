Woman left with life changing injuries after A2 collision

Information is being sought following a serious collision near Dover.

Shortly after 11.20am on Wednesday 4 March 2020, a blue Kia Sportage car travelling in the Londonbound direction and a white Mini One car travelling towards Dover were involved in a collision on the A2 near to the junction with Coldred Hill.

A woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Witnessed urged to come forward

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses to come forward, or anyone who might have dashcam footage and was travelling in the area at the time.

Witnesses are asked to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting XX/CW/021/20.