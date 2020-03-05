Wanted man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged after a man attacked at a mental health facility died from his injuries.
Following an appeal by officers to locate Ronnell Dennis, 26 of Pield Heath Road, Hillingdon, he was arrested on Monday, 2 March on suspicion of attempted murder.
Dennis was charged on Tuesday, 3 March with attempted murder.
The victim sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday, 4 March.
Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits.
Dennis appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates court on Wednesday, 4 March where he was remanded in custody to appear on 1 April at Isleworth Crown Court.