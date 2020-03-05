Serving Met Police officer arrested on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have today, 5 March, arrested a serving Met Police officer on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.

The officer, a 21-year-old police constable who works within Frontline Policing, was arrested under PACE at an address in north London and has been taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in custody.

The arrest relates to suspected membership of a proscribed organisation linked to right wing terrorism.