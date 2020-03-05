Saudi Arabia reports its second  case of the  coronavirus on  amid growing fears that a surge in the number of those infected in Iran is threatening the whole region

Saudi Arabia reports its second case of the coronavirus amid growing fears that a surge in the number of those infected in Iran is threatening the whole region.

The Kingdom had been free of the virus for more than three months as it spread from China to 66 countries.

Almost all those infected in the Middle East have recently traveled to Iran, or have been in contact with someone who has been there.

The Saudi virus patient traveled from Iran via Bahrain over the King Fahad Causeway, the Health Ministry revealed. One man is in quarantine and all those he has been in contact with are being tested. A Second case has been confirmed within the last few hours