Polish Lorry Driver Jailed after fatal M20 Motorway collision killed motorcyclist

A lorry driver has been sentenced to prison following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist on the M20.

At around 1.20pm on 22 September 2019, Mateusz Pietrow was driving an articulated lorry on the westbound carriageway of the M20, close to the slip road for junction 8. When traffic started to slow, he moved his vehicle into an outside lane, increasing his speed above the 50mph speed limit.

During this manoeuvre Pietrow collided with a motorcyclist travelling in the outside lane.

Alan Short, aged 56, from Selby, Yorkshire fell to the carriageway and suffered critical injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene by attending paramedics.

Pietrow, aged, 31, of Koblya Gora, Poland, was charged on 23 September with causing death by careless driving and remanded in custody. He pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was convicted on Thursday 5 March 2020, after a three day trial. On the same day, Pietrow was sentenced to two years in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and following this will be required to take an extended test.

Police Sergeant Peter Greaves of Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘Pietrow was a professional driver who should have been regularly looking in his mirrors to remain aware of other vehicles near his lorry. If he had done this, he would have known about the presence of the motorcycle to his offside and not moved between lanes. This was a wholly avoidable collision with tragic consequences and Pietrow has now, quite rightly, been sentenced to prison.’