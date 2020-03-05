Police appeal following A5 Horror taxi Crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Hendon.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A5 Edgware Road just before 9pm on Saturday, 29 February.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a black taxi, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The deceased has been formally identified as 80-year-old Melvin Black from Edgware.

The male driver of the second vehicle – a Mercedes Sprinter – stopped at the scene. He was not arrested.

Officers from Alperton Traffic Garage are investigating and keen to speak with anyone who could have information relevant to the incident.

DC Leo Christian said: ” We are appealing to any drivers who were in the vicinity of the collision and may have dashcam footage to contact us. In particular any individuals travelling northbound along the A5 Edgware Road. A number of individuals spoke to police at the scene and we are keen to trace them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Alperton Traffic Garage on 02082469820.

Alternatively call 101 ref CAD 7632/29FEB.