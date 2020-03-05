Manhunt after gang terrorise Dagenham with a machete

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a group of males were seen in possession of a machete in Dagenham.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, 4 March in Woodward Road, by the mini roundabout with Gale Street, Dagenham. Witnesses reported seeing a group of males, at least one of whom was in possession of a machete, chasing other males.

Officers attended the scene but all those involved had left.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Officers were subsequently made aware of footage of the incident that had been posted on social media. This is being examined as part of the investigation to identify those involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Francis Copley from the East Area Gangs Unit said:

“This was an incident that would have shocked those who witnessed it; a group of males acting in a threatening manner and brandishing a weapon.

“I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is underway and we are working to identify and arrest those responsible. Extra officers from the local policing team will be in the area tomorrow (5 March) – if you have any concerns, or information that could assist us, please speak to them.

“If you have footage or images of this incident, please contact my team so we can ensure these violent individuals are taken off the streets.”

If you have footage or images, or have information that could assist this enquiry, please contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC; quote CAD4635/4Mar