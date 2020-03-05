Man charged with murder after brutal stabbing in Hendon

Detectives investigating the murder of Asante Campbell, who was found with fatal stab injuries on Saturday, 29 February, at Parson Street, NW4, have charged a man.

Police arrested Hafid Abdi Mohammed Omar, 19 of Orange Hill Road, Edgware, on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 3 March. On Thursday, 5 March, he was charged with the murder of Asante Campbell.

He is due to appear in custody on Thursday, 5 March at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, 29 February, to a report that a silver VW Polo car had collided with a parked car in Parson Street, NW4.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended and found a Asante Campbell inside the VW Polo suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a north London hospital where he died later that evening