Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a recently born baby boy found in an area of woodland in Hythe

Police are currently investigating the death of a recently born baby boy found in an area of woodland in Hythe this afternoon.

Police were called at 2.05pm today (March 5) to woodland close to Shore Road and a scene is now in place as officers begin their investigations.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

We are in the early stages of our investigation and you will see a larger than normal police presence in the area as officers carry out house-to-house enquiries this evening and into tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said: “I have no doubt this will have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our priority right now is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires.

“I want to make a direct appeal to her.

“You may be very frightened right now and it is vitally important that you make contact with us or someone else.

“You may not want to contact the police and I understand that.

“If that is the case, I want to urge you to seek assistance from a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital as soon as possible.

“Our priority is ensuring you receive the right support.

“If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Have you seen anything out of the ordinary or that concerned you in the Shore Road area?

“Maybe you have concerns about someone who has been recently heavily pregnant, that you believe may have been recently heavily pregnant or who has recently given birth?

“I would also like to hear from anyone that has CCTV or dash cam footage from Shore Road or Frost Lane and the surrounding area.

“However insignificant it may seem to you, I would urge you to call us and let us know.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting either Operation Verse or the reference 44200084127.