First Picture of Windsor woman who been convicted of sexual activity with a child

Woman convicted of sexual activity with a child

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a woman has been convicted of sexual activity with a child in Windsor.

Leah Cordice, from Windsor, was found guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child by a unanimous jury yesterday (4/3), following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

The sexual activity occurred when Cordice was aged 17 and the victim, a boy, was aged 13.

As a result Cordice gave birth to a baby in 2017. DNA testing showed that the victim in this case was the father of the baby.

The matter was reported to Thames Valley Police in June 2018 and Cordice was arrested on 9 July the same year and was brought into custody for questioning.

During the trial Cordice claimed that the victim had raped her on at least four occasions. These allegations were rejected by the jury who came to a unanimous verdict that between December 2016 and August 2017 she had sex with the boy on at least five occasions.

Cordice will be sentenced at the same court on 3 April.

She was found not guilty of two further counts of sexual activity with a child.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Jack, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “The victim in this case has been through a very traumatic time, including the discovery that he had become a father at such a young age. He has also had to defend himself against allegations of rape.

“The victim chose to give his evidence in open court and I commend him for his courage in doing so, especially considering the allegations made against him.

“I would like to thank him and his family for their patience and commitment throughout the investigation and trial.”