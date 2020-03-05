Couple jailed after Grenfell Tower £50k Fraud

A man and a woman have been sentenced after fraudulently claiming almost £50,000 worth of financial assistance after they pretended to be residents of Grenfell Tower.

Both were found guilty today, Thursday, 5 March, of fraud by false representation following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Carmel Daly 50 of Warwick Lane, W14, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Robert Kenneally, 52 also of Warwick Lane, W14, was sentenced to four years and nine months.

The jury heard Daly and Kenneally claimed to have been living in Grenfell Tower, six months prior to the fire.

The pair told the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council and the Red Cross that they had been sharing a flat with Dennis Murphy, one of the people who died in the fire.

As a result, Daly and Kenneally were provided with a room at a hotel, clothing and financial assistance. They were later provided with a flat rent-free, with no requirement to pay council tax or other bills.

After an initial investigation by the RBKC fraud team, Daly and Kenneally were interviewed by police on 5 April 2018.

Detectives analysed CCTV footage from Grenfell Tower, five days before the fire, and neither Daly or Kenneally could be seen.

The jury also heard evidence from Mr Murphy’s neighbour, who was sure he lived alone.

Mr Murphy’s son, sister and mother also said they had never heard him talk about Daly and Kenneally living with him.

Analysis of Mr Murphy’s telephone records revealed he had not had a single contact with any of the numbers attributed to Daly and Kenneally.

Daly and Kenneally were charged with fraud on 25 April 2019.

Detective Constable Ismail Mattar, of the Grenfell Tower investigation, said: “The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire brought out the best in humanity, with members of the public and local services working round the clock to help survivors who had been left homeless.

“Unfortunately, a number of people like Daly and Kenneally cynically sought to abuse this kindness and personally profit from the tragedy, which killed 72 people.

“I am glad they have now been brought to justice. Fraud is not a victimless crime. The money obtained by Daly and Kenneally was council taxpayers’ money that was intended to be used to help support local residents.”