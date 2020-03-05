Attempted Murder charge after pensioner is mowed down in Cranbrook

A motorist whose vehicle collided with a pedestrian near Cranbrook has been charged with attempted murder.

Kent Police was called at 1.25pm on Monday 2 March 2020 to reports a Volkswagen Transporter had collided with a 70-year-old man in Rye Road, Sandhurst. Officers and ambulance crews attended and the victim was airlifted to a London hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

On 3 March, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to the arrest of Charles Wood, aged 58. Mr Wood, of Rye Road, Sandhurst, was later charged with attempted murder and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.