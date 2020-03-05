A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions following flooding

The A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the A28 (Baldslow) and the A2100 (Johns Cross) due to flooding. The River Line near Sedlescombe has burst its banks and resulted in the road becoming flooded. Sussex Police and Highways England contractors are on scene.

A diversion is in operation: Southbound traffic exit the A21 at the junction with the B2089 and head east. Continue through Cripps Corner and on to Broad Oak and then turn right on to the A28. Head south on the A28 to rejoin the A21 at Baldslow. Northbound traffic exit the A21 at Baldslow and follow the A28 north to Broad Oak and then turn left on to the B2089 west to rejoin the A21 near Johns Cross.