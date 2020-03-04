Police investigating a racially aggravated assault have released images of four men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers were called at around 21:15hrs to Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road station on Monday, 24 February to reports of a man being assaulted.

The 23-year-old victim was punched, kicked, and sustained facial injuries.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby, the officer in the case, said: “This attack left the victim shaken and hurt. There’s no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who has information about this assault. I would like to identify and speak to the four men pictured who may be able to help me with our enquiries.”

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Enquiries continue.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7522/24FEB.