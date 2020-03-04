Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler Roye in Croydon Tonight have charged a man

Sam Odupitan, 23 (29.11.1996) of Longheath Gardens, Croydon, was arrested on 2 March and charged with murder and two counts of robbery on the evening of Wednesday, 4 March.

He is due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the morning of 5 March.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called to Stroud Green Way, Croydon at 00.15hrs on Wednesday, 26 February.

Tyler Roye, 24, from Croydon was found suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital, but he died from his injuries at 02:46hrs.

His family has been informed.

A post-mortem examination was held on Thursday, 27 February and gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

Anyone with information or footage of the area before, during or after the incident, is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4868 or via 101 quoting CAD 71/26Feb.

Photo – Tyler Roye, 24, from Croydon