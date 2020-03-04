No Flack for Police over Caroline death

On Wednesday, 19 February the Metropolitan Police Service made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the death of Caroline Flack.

The referral was made following a review by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) of all previous police contact with Ms Flack. This is standard practice when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured and has had recent contact with police.

The IOPC, having independently assessed the circumstances, has informed the MPS and Ms Flack’s family that an IOPC investigation is not required. The IOPC said it does not consider it reasonable or proportionate based on the evidence provided to suggest officer involvement caused or contributed to Ms Flack’s death.

The IOPC has referred the matter back to the MPS for the DPS to decide whether any further investigation or review into the circumstances is needed.

The DPS has concluded that a formal investigation is not required. A comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding all police contact with Ms Flack following her arrest and detention has already taken place as part of the referral process. No conduct has been identified on the part of any officer. In line with normal processes, if any new information should come to light it will be considered and action taken as appropriate.

The MPS continues to offer every assistance to the coroner.