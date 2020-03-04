Murder investigation launched after missing teenager is beaten to death

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Newham.

The investigation follows a call to police by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 8.38am on Tuesday, 3 March.

LAS had been called to reports of an unresponsive male, who had been found on an area of scrubland, at the rear of Gallions Reach DLR Station, Atlantis Avenue, E6.

The male was a 16-year-old boy who had suffered head injuries; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police are confident he is Ahmed Shamur, of Manor Park, E12.

Ahmed had been reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, after he did not return home.

His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Police are aware of call to police at 19:50hrs on Monday, 2 March, where a member of the public reported seeing a group of about 30 males who were carrying baseball bats near Gallions Reach DLR station.

Officers attended and searched the area, but could find no trace of the suspects.

Detectives are working to see if the murder is linked to this group of youths; they are asking anyone who was in the area of Gallions Reach on Monday evening to contact police.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith, said: ”A young teenage boy has died and his family and friends are devastated. They want answers and they deserve all the help the public can give them.

“We need anyone with information to tell us what they know. In particular, we want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Gallions Reach at around 8pm on Monday. If you were a passing motorist using a dashcam you may have recorded something vital, please make contact. My officers are ready to take your call and you will be fully supported.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives on 0208 345 3985 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1573/03MAR.