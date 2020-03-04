Man charged with GBH and Dangerous driving after woman is dragged along Road

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving following an incident in Sutton.

Kyran Ashley, 26 of Shrublands Avenue, Croydon was arrested on Monday, 2 March and charged as above later that same day.

He appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 March where he was released on bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday, 31 March.

The charges relate to an incident on Monday, 17 February on Beddington Lane, Sutton.

A 33-year-old woman was reported to have been injured in an incident involving a car.

She was taken to a west London hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.