Kent Police want to speak to this men after an arson attack in Folkestone

As part of an investigation into a suspected arson in Folkestone, officers would like to identify the wearer of an unusual hooded top as they may be able to assist in enquiries.

Kent Police was called at around 2.20am on Tuesday 25 February 2020 to reports of a fire at an address in Richmond Street.

Officers attended along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews.

The fire was contained to the front door of the property but two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure.

Can you help?

DC Kay Brown of Kent Police said: ‘We would like to identify and speak to the wearer of this hooded top, who was seen in the area, as they could have information which might assist us.

‘While the person’s face is not visible, we believe the design of the top is quite distinctive and would be memorable to those who have seen it.’

Investigators are also appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 1.30am and 2.45am.

People who have information regarding the fire or who saw anything suspicious or unusual at the time is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting crime reference 46/35377/20.