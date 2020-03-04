Information is being sought by officers investigating an attempted robbery and assault in Gravesend town centre. Kent Police received a report two teenagers approached a man in Lord Street car park just after 11pm on 8 February and attempted to steal his wallet. The suspects ran off and returned to the scene a few minutes later with around four other people. A fight broke out resulting in the victim suffering a serious injury after an object was reportedly thrown at his head.

Investigating officers have carried out several lines of enquiry including viewing CCTV and are now are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any drivers who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gravesend appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/24930/20.