Detectives investigating a stabbing in Kingston are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

Police were called at around 3.40am on Saturday, 29 February, to reports of an incident in Wood Street, Kingston.

A 19-year-old-man from Barnes was found at the scene suffering from a stab injury.

Officers administered first aid and the man was taken by LAS to a west London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and two were subsequently charged.

aged 20, was arrested at the scene on Saturday, 29 February. He was charged with possession of points and blades, and affray. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 March.

aged 18, was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, 29 February. He has since been bailed to return later this month.

aged 20, was arrested on Sunday 1 March. He was subsequently charged with GBH and dangerous driving. He attended Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 March and was granted bail to next appear at Kingston Crown Court on 26 March.

aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of affray on 29 February. He has been released on bail to a date later this month.

The crime scene has now been closed.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command who are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or who has images or footage of the incident, to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, the officer in the case, said: “This was a terrible attack on a young man who was simply enjoying a night out with his friends. Now he lays in hospital in a critical condition. It is vital that anyone with information comes forward to help us investigate this case, so that those who committed this horrific attack are brought to justice.”

Sally Benatar, the South West Commander, said: “My thoughts are with the victim of this senseless attack in Kingston Town Centre, and with his family and friends. We are determined to work with our communities and local partners to take weapons off the streets of south west London and to prevent violence in all its forms. Local officers are patrolling in Kingston town centre and I would encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to them or to contact their local policing team.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266