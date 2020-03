Police are concerned for the welfare of missing woman Lucy Clarke.

Lucy, 39, is from the Thames Valley area but is believed to have travelled to Brighton.

She is described as white, 5′ 8″ of medium/heavy build. She is believed to be wearing a black coat, black jeans and black trainers with white soles. She is known to have recently bought a hat, although the description is not known.

Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 69 of 03/03.