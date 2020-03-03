Home » Police release Images of two who may have stole plant in Dover burglar
3rd March 2020
CCTV images of two men who may have important information about a reported burglary in Dover have been released.

The incident is reported to have happened between8.28pm and 10.28pm at a property on Alkham Valley Road, Alkham on 27 February 2020.

Construction equipment was stolen including two diesel pumps, a compressor, power tools, aluminium scaffolding brackets, heaters, and electric cable.

Anyone who recognises either of the people in these images is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting reference 46/39344/20.

 

