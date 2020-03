Two men have been charged following an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor on 9 January.

Brusthom Ziamani – 24 and Baz Macaulay Hockton – 26 , both of Her Majesty’s Prison Service, were charged on Tuesday, 3 March with attempted murder.

Ziamani has also been charged with ABH and common assault in relation to two other prison officers.

Both will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 March.