Tributes have been paid to a man who was chased down the street and killed by a man with an axe in Trafford .

Ryan Lowry, 36, from Marple, died at the scene following the horror attack on Moss Lane in Partington, on Thursday 27 February.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the mental health act.

The offender, thought to be known by Mr Lowry, was seen smashing up a number of parked cars shortly before the attack.