Tommy Robinson arrested after row in Center Parcs pool

A Pervert sexually assaulted TommyRobinson‘s 8 year-old daughter in a kids swimming pool and the Police turned up 3 hours later and arrest Robinson for restraining the Paedophile.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was said to be at the resort in Woburn Forest, Bedford, when the attack took place on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Center Parcs UK said: ‘An incident occurred at Center Parcs Woburn Forest over the weekend. The spokesman confirmed that police attended and they are now working with the police who are leading the investigation

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Police added: ‘ Officers were called at around 1pm on Saturday to a report of an altercation between two men at Center Parcs, Woburn Forest.