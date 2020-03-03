School pupils who travelled in Taxi sent home after Passenger Tests Positive in Winchester

Oliver’s Battery Primary School has today had two pupils sent home to be placed into self isolation quarantine measures for 14 days after the two pupils have travelled in a taxi that has had another traveller with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus.

Parents are calling for all schools to close after the parents at the school received a letter outlining the confirmed case.

Although the school have advised parents that pupils are at “low risk”.

It is expected for the number to rise across Hampshire as more cases across the uk are confirmed.