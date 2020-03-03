Puppy stolen during knifepoint robbery in Orpington

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a puppy was stolen in a knifepoint robbery in Orpington.

The puppy, a British bulldog who is named Spot, was stolen by two men in Lullingstone Crescent.

At about 08:50am on Tuesday, 3 March, Spot was being walked by his owner, a man in his early 30s.

As he approached the junction with Grovelands Road, two men got out of a white Mercedes CLA Sport.

The driver of the car produced a knife and threatened the victim before stealing the puppy, which is only weeks old.

Both men drove off in the car and the victim gave chase on foot, the suspects were last seen on the A20 at Fiveways.

Police enquiries reveal the car was last known to be in the Canning Town/Stratford area.

The driver of the car is described as black, aged about 20, with his hair in corn rows and a scar on his right cheek. This man was wearing a white or cream jacket with black patches on it, with a red outline.

The passenger was also black, aged about 20 with short hair. This man was wearing a navy blue jacket with the same patches as the driver.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the robbery, recognises the suspect’s description of has any information on Spot’s whereabouts to call police.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 Please quote CAD 1632/03MAR.