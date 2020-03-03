Murder investigation launched after Sixteen year old is Murdered in Newham

Newham, East London Tuesday 3rd March 20202 Detectives are investigating following the discovery of a body in Newham.

Police were called by LAS at8.38am on Tuesday, 3 March to reports of an unresponsive male near Gallions Reach DLR Station, Atlantis Avenue E6.

Officers attended.

The male – believed to be a 16-year-old boy – was pronounced dead at the scene. He is thought to have suffered a head injury.

Though formal identification awaits, officers believe they know the identity of the deceased. Next of kin are aware.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

The Specialist Crime Command have been informed and are being supported by colleagues from the North East Command Unit.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1573/3 March.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.