Murder and Terror Investigation launched sees two arrested in HMP Whitemoor

3rd March 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and preparation of a terrorist act in connection with an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor on 9 January.

One of the men arrested is  Brusthom Ziamani  who is suspected of  attacking four officers and a nurse who injured as cells were unlocked at the jail Cambridgeshire.

Ziamani  and a second man were both  arrested on Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and preparation of a terrorist act, the Metropolitan Police revealed.

Both have been taken to the from  high security prison to a   Police station at Paddington Green in London.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor on 9 January.

The men aged 24 and 26, were arrested today, 2 March, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and preparation of a terrorist act under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.

Both men were detained under PACE and remain in police custody in a London police station. Enquiries continue.

