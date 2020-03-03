Motorcyclist seriously injury in collision near Ferndown

Officers investigating a serious injury collision near Ferndown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

At around 7.40pm on Monday 2 March 2020 a collision occurred on the A31 at the junction with Uddens Drive involving a blue Volkswagen Polo and a green Honda ST1300 motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle – a man aged in his 60s – was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His family has been informed.

The male driver of the Volkswagen, aged in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and attended hospital for treatment.

Road closures were put in place between Ameysford roundabout and Canford Bottom roundabout to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident and for an examination of the collision to be conducted.

Police Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to please contact us.

“I would urge any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcams fitted to their vehicle to check their footage for anything relevant.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding during the road closures. These have been absolutely necessary to allow the emergency services to respond and for a detailed examination of the scene to be carried out safely.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email at [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 2:375.