Investigation launched after Double Stabbing in East London

An investigation launched by police after a double stabbing during a street brawl outside Iceland in Watney Market, Shadwell, East London on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses and bystanders claim one man was in a serious condition after a fight broke out at Shadwell station which then escalated towards Watney Market.

A spokesperson for the Met police has said ” Officers have been called to an incindent in #Shadwell after two males were assaulted and stabbed following a fight at 8.30pm – both have gone to hospital. If you saw anything or can assist pls call 101, quote CAD7315. “