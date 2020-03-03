Detectives investigating a collision in Walthamstow that has left a man in a critical condition are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward.

Police were called at 5.24pm on Tuesday, 3 March, to reports of a commercial van in collision with a pedestrian at Forest Road, E17, near Hale End Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. A 28-year-old male was taken to an east London hospital with serious head and leg injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating.

Anyone with information or who may have captured the collision on dash cam or other media devices is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8597 4874, quoting CAD 948/03MAR20.