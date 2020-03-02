.

Three people have been charged following an investigation into an assault in Ramsgate

Kent Police was called to Princess Margaret Avenue at around 9pm on Tuesday 25 February 2020 to a report a man in his 40s had been assaulted.

The man suffered a hand injury which required treatment at a local hospital.

Damage to a car was also reported during the incident.

Officers arrested four people on Wednesday 26 February as part of their investigation into the assault and also in relation to the theft of a motorbike from the motorcycle parking bays in Westwood Cross at around 2.45pm on Tuesday 25 February.

Daniel Tolhurst, 18, of Sturry Road, Canterbury, was charged on Friday 28 February with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife in a public place, robbery, threatening a person with a knife, threatening a person with an offensive weapon (bicycle lock), theft of a motorcycle and causing criminal damage to a car.

He was also charged with causing actual bodily harm relating to an incident in Canterbury on 13 February.

He appeared via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 February and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 30 March.

A 15-year-old boy from London was charged with the theft of a motorcycle and bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.

A 15-year-old girl from Ramsgate was charged with assisting an offender and will appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.

A 19-year-old man of no fixed address who was arrested on suspicion of assault and theft of a motor vehicle was released on bail until 13 March for further enquiries