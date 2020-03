A lover killed his partner by stabbing her 22-times in their bedroom, the Old Bailey heard. Yi Xing Song, 53, allegedly murdered 35-year-old Li-Qing Wang at their home in Magnolia Close, Leyton, east London on 25 February this year. Ms Wang’s body was discovered by police and taken away for a post-mortem which revealed the injuries has been caused by a kitchen knife. Paul Jarvis prosecuting said: ‘The defendant was found in the same house as his deceased partner.