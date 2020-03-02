Gillingham Teenager Nikita Page has been missing since Saturday

Information is sought to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Gillingham.

Nikita Page was last seen in the Twydall area on the morning of Saturday 29 February 2020 and may still be in the Medway area.

The 15-year-old is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build and long, dark brown hair.

She was last seeing an orange, white and black hooded jumper with light blue jeans and a black puffer coat that has fur around the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 29-1042.

Ends.