Drive drink Met Police Detective given final warning

A police officer has been given a final written warning following a special case hearing which concluded on Friday, 28 February.

On Thursday, 28 November 2019 DC Francis Ansuh from the Central Specialist Crime Command appeared before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle on a road with an alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit.

DC Ansuh was fined £500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50, and his licence was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

At the hearing, the Chair found the allegation of Discreditable Conduct proven as Gross Misconduct.

DC Ansuh was given a final written warning.