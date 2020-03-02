Dumped furniture sparks Arson Probe in Tooting

Fire crews have been scrambled to a blaze that had spread to the entrance of a block of flats in Tooting on Monday evening.

Four fire crews were called just after 10:30pm to tackle the blaze on Hawthorn Crescent in Tooting South London.

Dumped furniture had been set alight spread to the entrance of a near by block of flats.

Four Fire appliances, command unit and a number of officers remain on scene.

Crews used a one hose reel to tackle the blaze that has caused damaged to the roof and frontage of the building. A joint fire investigation between Police and LFB has been launched.

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

During to incident a London Bus collided with parked Fire engine no reports of anyone injured.