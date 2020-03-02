Home » Dumped furniture sparks Arson Probe in Tooting
Dumped furniture sparks Arson Probe in Tooting

2nd March 2020
2 Min Read

Fire crews have been scrambled  to a blaze that had  spread to the entrance of a block of flats in Tooting on Monday evening.

Four fire crews were called just after 10:30pm to tackle the blaze  on Hawthorn Crescent  in Tooting South London.

 

Dumped  furniture had been set alight  spread to the entrance of a near by block of flats.

Four Fire appliances, command unit and  a number of officers  remain on scene.

 

Crews used a one hose reel to tackle the blaze that has caused damaged to the roof and frontage  of the building. A joint fire investigation  between Police and LFB has been launched.

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

During to incident a London Bus collided with parked Fire engine no reports of anyone injured.

 

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures